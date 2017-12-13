Davidson Signs With Northeast Community College Volleyball

Front L-R: Trish Davidson, MaKayla Davidson, Mike Davidson. Standing AHS Head Coach Jessica Kaiser

Alliance High School Senior MaKayla Davidson has signed to play Volleyball at Northeast Community College . MaKayla was a 3 year starter for Alliance High School and was named all Western Conference and Honorable Mention All State this past season in helping lead the Bulldogs to the District finals for a 4th straight year. MaKayla has played both a hitter and setter for the Bulldogs and is also involved in Basketball and Track. Northeast Community College is located in Norfolk, Nebraska. This years Volleyball team competed in the NJCAA Divison II National Tournament and finshed 19-16. MaKayla is the daughter of Trish and Mike Davidson of Alliance.