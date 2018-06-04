David Marsh To Present “Music From Around The World” In Alliance

David Marsh will present a program titled “Music from Around the World” at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, June 11 at the Alliance Public Library community room A/B. The 1 p.m. program is for children in kindergarten (going into first grade) and older while the 6 p.m. program is for the general public.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Friends of the Library as part of the HN speakers Bureau. The presentation is free and open to the public.

With over a dozen instruments and stories about each, Marsh entertains with music from around the world. This multi-cultural program is a musical exposé of the influence that immigrants from around the world have had on our American culture. Audiences learn about the creativity of the “folk” who developed the instruments and musical styles, the role music has played in traditional cultures and the musical influences various cultures have had on one another in America.

“Music from Around the World” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers, and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.

Programs are available for any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations, and ethnic organizations. Humanities Nebraska sponsors the largest Speakers Bureau program in the U.S. according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, please access our website at www.humanitiesnebraska.org (speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone (402) 474-2131, fax (402) 474-4852 or email info@humanitiesnebraska.org.