David And Gina Briggs Donate To BBHF Capital Campaign

David and Gina Briggs (at right, along with Box Butte General Hospital CEO Lori Mazanec and Box Butte Health Foundation Director Brooke Shelmadine) are one of a number of generous donors who will be memorializing their donation with a naming opportunity. “Naming opportunities exist at various giving levels to allow our donors to leave a legacy based on their individual desires,” Ms. Shelmadine said. “Donors can leave their print on Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) in their name, or in the name of someone they wish to honor or memorialize. We are grateful for the generosity of Mr. & Mrs. Briggs and their commitment to BBGH.” Mr. Briggs said, “Gina and I are pleased to support BBGH through a donation to the Wellness Center Capital Campaign. As we raised our family over the last 27 years here in Box Butte County, the Hospital Staff has always provided us with excellent health care. We are happy the BBGH facility has continued to be expanded to provide the Staff a nice work area and an outstanding asset for our community.” Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.