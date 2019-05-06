Dave’s Pharmacy: It’s that time of year for ticks

By DAVE RANDOLPH

Dave’s Pharmacy

We have been blessed with a lot of moisture this year. However, with that comes a lot of brush which serves as a habitat for ticks.



We have already heard of ticks being out for the season and want to remind you to be vigilant. If you plan on going into a heavily wooded area or an area with thick brush wear long sleeve shirts and put duct tape around your ankles. Also, be sure to check for ticks after being outside.

If you do find a tick there are a few painless ways of removing by getting it to back out. Try putting Vaseline (or the generic equivalent) on a Q-tip and rubbing it on the tick. If you do not have any on hand rubbing alcohol and/or finger nail polish remover work as well. Once you have removed the tick watch the area of the bite for a few days. If a red bullseye appears around the bite please see a medical professional immediately.

With all of the moisture and flooding our great state has experienced we are also expecting mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer.

Be sure to protect yourself with insect repellent when you are spending time outdoors. If you do happen to get bit, After Bite is an excellent remedy to use on those itchy bites.