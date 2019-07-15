Dave Randolph named 2019 Heritage Days Grand Marshal

By Erica Chipperfield

Alliance Times-Herald

Dave Randolph owner of Dave’s Pharmacy in Alliance and Hemingford has been named the 2019 Grand Marshal of the Heritage Days parade. He will be officially crowned on Tuesday, July 16 at the Central Park Fountain.



Dave has operated the Hemingford location of Dave’s Pharmacy for the past five years and celebrated the one year anniversary of the Alliance location on July 2.

“It’s been crazy but a lot of fun. If anyone had told me five years ago that this is where we would be today I wouldn’t have believed it for a minute. We have been very blessed. It’s gone really well. I’m excited for what we’ve done and for what lies in the future,” stated Randolph.

“It was quite a surprise and I feel very honored considering who the past Grand Marshal’s have been over time. I’m finding out from the chamber where to go and what do as grand marshal. I’m excited to be in the parade and my granddaughter will be riding with me, and am looking forward to that. The most exciting thing to me about Heritage Days is all of the people it brings to Alliance, it is good for the economy and morale. People come in from out in the sandhills and from other towns and that is good for everybody,” said Dave.

Dave’s Pharmacy will be hosting sidewalk sales throughout Heritage Days as well as in-store specials.

Looking forward to the future Dave and staff have some fantastic plans for both pharmacy locations.

“We’re heading to convention at the end of the month to bring in some new products that are out now. And are looking forward to doing some things with diseases as far as diabetes and blood pressure and things like that, that will hopefully benefit the communities and their health.”