Daum finishes college career #7 on NCAA all-time scoring list

Dylan Osetkowski had a career-high 26 points as Texas defeated South Dakota State 79-73 in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Osetkowski shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Courtney Ramey had 13 points for Texas (17-16). Kerwin Roach II added 12 points.

Mike Daum had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (24-9). David Jenkins Jr. added 19 points. Skyler Flatten had 14 points and six rebounds.

Daum finishes his career with 3,067 points, seventh on the all-time NCAA scoring list.