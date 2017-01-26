Daugaard: No Entrance Fees for Spearfish Canyon State Park

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says no entrance fees would be charged in the proposed Spearfish Canyon State Park.

Daugaard says the prospect of fees has been unpopular among people who frequent the canyon and say it would restrict their access to the area.

A former Department of Game, Fish and Parks secretary promised that fees wouldn’t be charged in 2006, when the agency obtained the canyon from mining companies for restoration.

Other fees for things like weddings or special events are still on the table.