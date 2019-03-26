Darwin Elvin Jespersen, 86, passed away March 24, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.
He was born on March 15, 1933 to Elvin and Mabel (Jordan) Jespersen on the family
farm near Hemingford.
On November 23, 1955 he was united in marriage to Shirley Fry at St. John’s Lutheran Church
in Alliance. Shirley passed away on November 20, 1999.
On October 11, 2001 Darwin married Carole Christ. Carole passed away on October 12, 2018.
Darwin is survived by his children and their spouses, Donald and Joni Jespersen of Hemingford,
Brenda (Jespersen) and Greg Krieser of Omaha and Ronald and Barbara Jespersen of
Hemingford, and his grandchildren, Taylor Jespersen, Gina Jespersen and fiancé Kolt
Osentowski, Kaila (Krieser) and Jeff Brabec, Karl Krieser and girlfriend Laura Shillito, and
Kalvin and Christen Krieser, Patrick Jespersen, Aaron Jespersen and girlfriend Brigette White,
Kaitlyn (Jespersen) and Kyle Kumpf, and Lee Jespersen. Great-grandchildren, Kendall
Jespersen, Iven Brabec, Elayne Brabec, Jeromiah Brabec and Kynlee Drews. He is also survived
by his sister, Devona (George) Tschacher of Cheyenne, WY and his brother, Duane (Barbara)
Jespersen of Mesa, AZ.
Darwin’s wife, Carole Christ’s children: Patricia Christ, Thomas and Diane Christ, Jane (Christ)
Walton and husband John Raile, Elizabeth Anne (Christ) Gould, husband Dr. Jon Gould, Sarah
and John Taylor, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to Shirley and Carole he was preceded in death by his parents, infant son and infant
daughter.
Darwin graduated from Hemingford High School in 1950. He enlisted in the United States Air
Force and started basic training December 25, 1951. He spent most of his time stationed in
Panama at the end of the Korean War.
Darwin and Shirley made their home on the family farm west of Hemingford. His passion was
family, land and cattle. In addition with his involvement in the farm, he served on many boards
including the Farmers Coop, District 57 School Board, Farm Service Agency, a 4-H leader and
active at the Box Butte County Fair. He was a member of the James Barry Post #9 American
Legion and the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alliance. He was instrumental in the
consolidation of District 10 and the advancement of dial telephone in rural Hemingford. In the
80’s and 90’s Darwin enjoyed expanding his feedlot. Purchasing cattle on the Blackfoot
reservation in Montana was a highlight. Conservation was important to Darwin. He began
planting trees with his grandfather in the 1930s. He passed on that legacy by planting trees
alongside his grandchildren. Over his lifetime he and his family planted over one million trees.
Darwin and his family received the Omaha World Herald Conservation Award. Darwin and
Shirley moved to Alliance in 1990 and bought a vacation home in Branson, Missouri in 1992.
During this time they began to welcome their grandchildren and supporting them in their various
interests.
After Shirley passed away, Darwin reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Carole
(Heeren) Christ. After their marriage Darwin moved to Omaha where they lived for 17 years.
During this time Carole and Darwin were involved in the Aksarben Livestock Buyers Club.
In 2017 Darwin and Carole moved back to Hemingford. Darwin became part of the Treasured
Grounds family. The Avenue of Flags and Veterans Corner were special to Darwin. He really
appreciated the honor shown to the veterans.
Darwin most cherished these things in his life: God, family, friends and his country.
Memorial services will be Thursday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s United Lutheran
Church with Reverend Tim Stadem and Reverend Kent Bryant officiating. Darwin will be laid to
rest with military honors at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance.
Darwin Jespersen memorials may be sent to the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union
(P.O. Box 991, Hemingford, NE 69348) for the Hemingford American Legion Avenue of Flags.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in
charge of arrangements.
