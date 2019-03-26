Darwin Elvin Jespersen, 86, passed away March 24, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

He was born on March 15, 1933 to Elvin and Mabel (Jordan) Jespersen on the family

farm near Hemingford.

On November 23, 1955 he was united in marriage to Shirley Fry at St. John’s Lutheran Church

in Alliance. Shirley passed away on November 20, 1999.

On October 11, 2001 Darwin married Carole Christ. Carole passed away on October 12, 2018.

Darwin is survived by his children and their spouses, Donald and Joni Jespersen of Hemingford,

Brenda (Jespersen) and Greg Krieser of Omaha and Ronald and Barbara Jespersen of

Hemingford, and his grandchildren, Taylor Jespersen, Gina Jespersen and fiancé Kolt

Osentowski, Kaila (Krieser) and Jeff Brabec, Karl Krieser and girlfriend Laura Shillito, and

Kalvin and Christen Krieser, Patrick Jespersen, Aaron Jespersen and girlfriend Brigette White,

Kaitlyn (Jespersen) and Kyle Kumpf, and Lee Jespersen. Great-grandchildren, Kendall

Jespersen, Iven Brabec, Elayne Brabec, Jeromiah Brabec and Kynlee Drews. He is also survived

by his sister, Devona (George) Tschacher of Cheyenne, WY and his brother, Duane (Barbara)

Jespersen of Mesa, AZ.

Darwin’s wife, Carole Christ’s children: Patricia Christ, Thomas and Diane Christ, Jane (Christ)

Walton and husband John Raile, Elizabeth Anne (Christ) Gould, husband Dr. Jon Gould, Sarah

and John Taylor, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to Shirley and Carole he was preceded in death by his parents, infant son and infant

daughter.

Darwin graduated from Hemingford High School in 1950. He enlisted in the United States Air

Force and started basic training December 25, 1951. He spent most of his time stationed in

Panama at the end of the Korean War.

Darwin and Shirley made their home on the family farm west of Hemingford. His passion was

family, land and cattle. In addition with his involvement in the farm, he served on many boards

including the Farmers Coop, District 57 School Board, Farm Service Agency, a 4-H leader and

active at the Box Butte County Fair. He was a member of the James Barry Post #9 American

Legion and the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alliance. He was instrumental in the

consolidation of District 10 and the advancement of dial telephone in rural Hemingford. In the

80’s and 90’s Darwin enjoyed expanding his feedlot. Purchasing cattle on the Blackfoot

reservation in Montana was a highlight. Conservation was important to Darwin. He began

planting trees with his grandfather in the 1930s. He passed on that legacy by planting trees

alongside his grandchildren. Over his lifetime he and his family planted over one million trees.

Darwin and his family received the Omaha World Herald Conservation Award. Darwin and

Shirley moved to Alliance in 1990 and bought a vacation home in Branson, Missouri in 1992.

During this time they began to welcome their grandchildren and supporting them in their various

interests.

After Shirley passed away, Darwin reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Carole

(Heeren) Christ. After their marriage Darwin moved to Omaha where they lived for 17 years.

During this time Carole and Darwin were involved in the Aksarben Livestock Buyers Club.

In 2017 Darwin and Carole moved back to Hemingford. Darwin became part of the Treasured

Grounds family. The Avenue of Flags and Veterans Corner were special to Darwin. He really

appreciated the honor shown to the veterans.

Darwin most cherished these things in his life: God, family, friends and his country.

Memorial services will be Thursday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s United Lutheran

Church with Reverend Tim Stadem and Reverend Kent Bryant officiating. Darwin will be laid to

rest with military honors at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance.

Darwin Jespersen memorials may be sent to the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union

(P.O. Box 991, Hemingford, NE 69348) for the Hemingford American Legion Avenue of Flags.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in

charge of arrangements.