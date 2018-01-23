Darrell Larsen, 82

Funeral services for Darrell R. Larsen, 82 of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday,

January 26, 2018 at 2:00PM at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 702 E. 9th St.

in Chadron, Nebraska with Pastor Peter Bertram officiating.

Burial will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Mr. Larsen passed away on January 19, 2018 at his home in Chadron , Nebraska.

He was born on October 23, 1935 in Rushville, Nebraska.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.

