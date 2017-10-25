Funeral services for Darrel Leistritz, 87 will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10:30AM at Lakeside

United Methodist Church in Lakeside, Nebraska with Pastor Myron Kugler officiating.

Mr. Leistritz passed away October 23, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home

in Alliance, Nebraska.

Darrel was born September 10, 1930 in Antioch, Nebraska.

A memorial has been established for Diabetes Association for Research.

Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.