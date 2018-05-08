Darrel Duane Knote, 74

Darrel Duane Knote was born to Wayne and Christine Knote on June

10, 1943 in Bismark, ND. Darrel obeyed the gospel at the age of 9 while

attending Mona Bible School at Mona, MT, becoming a member of the

Church of Christ, and was very proud to be a teacher and preacher of

the gospel his life forward. Darrel was raised in Bismark until his folks

moved to Sidney, MT when he was 12 years old. He participated in the

Boy Scouts of America and received the Eagle Scout Award with

Bronze Palm. He also was active in Key Club and served as president

his senior year of high school. To earn money for college Darrel had his

own food booth at the Richland County Fair located in Sidney. He

served hamburgers, pieces of pie his mom had made, and submarine

sandwiches. He had gotten the idea for the submarine sandwiches from

attending the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree held in Valley Forge,

PA in 1957. Darrel graduated from Sidney High School in May 1961.

Darrel attended college at Magic Valley Christian College in Albion

Idaho in September, 1961. Darrel transferred to York College in York,

NE where he received an Associate of Arts Degree in 1963. He also

received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Abilene Christian College

in Abilene, TX in 1968. While in Abilene, Darrel met his first wife

Linda Mae (Nicks) Knote. They were married December 18, 1964 in

Sherman, Texas. Darrel and Linda worked with a number of churches in

Texas and Wyoming before moving to Alliance, NE in 1974. Darrel

preached at the Church of Christ in Alliance for many years. While in

Alliance, Darrel & Linda began their entrepreneurship together, purchasing

a sewing machine sales and repair business, and also a skating rink in

Chadron, NE. Darrel and Linda moved to Chadron, NE in 1994, where

he held the position of Executive Director of Northwest Nebraska

Community Action Council for a number of years. Linda passed away on

September 30, 2014. Darrel remarried on June 5, 2016 to Marilyn (Peabody)

Knote.

Darrel is survived by his wife Marilyn and many step relatives; two sons,

Thomas of Des Moines, IA, and Wayne and wife Amanda, of Hemingford,

NE; two granddaughters, Emily and Sara Knote, of Hemingford, NE; four

sisters Lois Knote Ratliff, Linda Knote Keller, Marietta Knote Keller, and

Nancy Knote MacDonald; and many relatives, and friends.

Darrel passed away on April 29, at his home in Chadron, NE. Cremation has

already taken place. A celebration of life and fellowship will be held at the

Country Kitchen’s large conference room in Chadron, NE at 11:00 a.m. on

Saturday, May 12th, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to In Search of the Lord’s Way.