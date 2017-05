Iona Darlene Hall, 70, of Alliance passed away May 14, 2017.

She was born July 17, 1946, in Alliance to Marion F. Tucker and Dorothy (Edelman) Tucker.

 Darlene is survived by her siblings Earl (Linda) Tucker, John Tucker, Marian (Phil) Christophers, Dean Tucker, Georgianna Epperson, brothers-in-law Rick Batt and Ernie Aguallo, her children Leona Hall, Sharon Barnes, Leon Hall, Dean Hall, and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Sharon Batt, Joann Aguallo, and grandson David Hall.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Alliance Cemetery with a cookie and tea social afterwards at Wild Flower Terrace, 2420 Peterson Court.