Darlene Cordie Anderson, 82, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 16,

2018 at 8:40 p.m. at the Rapid City Regional Hospital after a long, hard fought

battle with pulmonary fibrosis with her husband holding her hand and other

family members by her side.

Darlene was born July 15, 1936 near Alliance, Nebraska to Paul H. and Leona

(Appleyard) Stull. The family later moved west of Hemingford where she attended

Hemingford Public Schools, graduating in 1954. She then attended Chadron State

Teachers College. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Norman

Anderson, who was from Alliance, and married him on May 29, 1955.

After graduating from Chadron State College, she went on to teach in a country

school for a year until her first son, Daniel Knute was born, followed by Robert

Henry (Hank), and in 1964, her twin girls, Debora Lynn and Patricia Lynn. While

being a stay at home mother she also sold Beeline Clothing. When she decided to

work outside the house she shared her love for cooking. She worked at the

Hemingford Public Schools (’82) in the lunch room for a year, then worked full time

(’83-’95) at District #39 in Berea, where she continued to touch lives through life

lessons and her words of wisdom. Some of her hobbies and things she enjoyed were,

sewing quilts, cooking and making cakes. She made many birthday, wedding and

baby shower cakes. If you never had a piece of her cake, or ate any of her cooking,

you really missed out! We could go on and on telling you about this wonderfully

strong woman, but her life spoke it all!

She is survived by her husband, Norman Anderson of Hemingford; her sons,

Daniel (Patty) Anderson of Hemingford and Robert “Hank” Anderson of Crawford;

her daughters, Deb (Kelly) Jessee of Mesa, AZ and Pat Vogel and special friend

Charlie Edmonds of Hemingford. She is also survived by her grandchildren,

Travis (Nancy) Anderson of Lakeside, Blayne Anderson of Pine Bluffs, WY,

Dustin (Angyl) Anderson of Mantua, OH, Bradley Havranek and special friend,

Sarah Evans of Omaha, Seth Vogel of Bayard, Mitch (Brittany) Vogel of Alliance,

Trae (Bailey) Vogel of Alliance, Rayce Vogel of Hemingford and his special friend,

Jennifer Davis of Alliance; and great grandchildren, Regan, Anna and Turner

Anderson, Jaman, twins Sophia and Bryson, and Luka Anderson, Zander Vogel

and Karsyn Vogel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Ruby (Richard) Holland

and Pauline (Dever) Wickham, her brother-in-law, Chuck Bernhoft and her

sister-in-law, Betty Essert.

She touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by many!

Funeral services will be Friday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist

Church in Hemingford. Reverend Craig Collins and Reverend Esther Achi will officiate.

Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Bates-Gould

Funeral Home in Hemingford on Thursday, December 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hemingford Volunteer Firefighters

Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home

is in charge of the arrangements.