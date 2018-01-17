Daren Sever, 76

Daren Wade Sever, 76, passed away on Monday, January 15th, 2018 in Alliance,

Nebraska surrounded by his family. Born in Dupree, South Dakota on March 1st,

1941 to Wade and Peggy Sever (Wood), Daren spent his early years in Lantry,

South Dakota with his close family. Sister Sheila joined the family in 1950.

Daren’s mother instilled a love of music and dancing in her son that would last a

lifetime. Peggy brought Daren and Sheila to Alliance, Nebraska in 1957 where

Daren attended Alliance High School until he enlisted in the Army in 1958.

Daren’s love of travel probably began with that first trip to Baltimore, Maryland

where he was stationed until 1963.

After returning to Alliance, Daren worked for the CB & Q Railroad where he gained

immediate success and was soon promoted and transferred to Kansas City and

eventually Burlington, Iowa in 1967. It was there that he met Peggy Lee Thomas

and they were married in July of 1968. The young couple welcomed their first child,

Stephanie Renee, in 1969 and their second daughter, Andrea Zola, in 1973. During

this time, Daren’s career with the Burlington Northern Railroad moved the family

around from Burlington to Chicago to Washington state; while in there from 1972

through 1983, the family lived in Seattle, Vancouver, Brier, and Bothell. Living in

Washington was one of the highlights of Daren’s life, particularly Seattle, where his

flair for dressing up matched with the city scene. It was also in Washington where

he adopted the Seahawks as his team. Again, the railroad called, and 1984 ushered

in a year of change as the family moved back for a short time to Alliance and then

back to Chicago and finally Daren settled permanently in Alliance in 1985.

This time signaled a year of transition as Peggy moved on and Daren stayed in

Alliance and began a new chapter. While Daren loved the city life, he also appreciated

the small-town life of Alliance. Between Nebraska football and meeting new people,

Daren made his big heart known around the town. Anyone who knew him, knew that

his heart and ears were open to all. Daren and Frank Martinez formed a life partnership

in 1986 and lived happily in the Meadows trailer park until Frank’s death in 2004.

Daren and Frank loved to entertain friends and family with amazing food and drink.

In 2001, Daren retired from the railroad and began enjoying the retired life. Later,

Tony Martinez became a treasured friend and companion. Together they enjoyed

karaoke and Halloween parties. He belonged to several organizations in Alliance

including the American Legion, the VFW, and the Eagles Club where he served as

Conductor and Chaplain. Recently, Daren found joy in his family, especially his grand

and great-grandchildren. He would often travel to Washington and Mississippi to visit

with his daughters and grandchildren; together they played games like Uno, Yahtzee,

Monopoly, and Texas Hold’em. It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that his family

says goodbye.

Daren is preceded in death by his father Wade Sever, mother Peggy Wood, step-father

Ralph Wood, partner Frank Marquez, and brother-in-law Jack Wilson. He is survived

by his daughters Stephanie Hagerty (Pat McNeil) of Hattiesburg, MS and Andrea Coomes

(Jason) of Vancouver, WA and step-son Troy Wilson of Burlington, IA; his sister Sheila

Wilson of Alliance; his grandchildren Chantell Heupel (Steven), Colton Coomes, Bianca

Hagerty (Mack), and Travis James; his great-grandchildren Skyeler and Emmett Heupel;

and his niece Amber Wilson of Denver and nephew Jerad Wilson of Alliance.

Memorial services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Alliance at 2:00 p.m. on

Thursday, January 18th with inurnment at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery. A celebration

of life will follow at The Gathering Spot in Alliance.

Memorial donations can be made to the Veterans State Cemetery at Alliance Foundation,

P.O. Box 902, Alliance, NE 69301 or the Alliance Eagles Club.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is

in charge of the arrangements.