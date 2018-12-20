Dannar discusses new 3-D mammography machine at Chadron Community Hospital

Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services will be hosting an open house today in the radiology department to showcase their new 3D mammography machine. The open house will run from 4:30p.m. to 6p.m.

“We are the first ones in the Panhandle to have this 3-D mammography machine installed. 3-D mammograms right now in the latest literature, can find about 45% more cancers earlier than the other equipment can. I think it’s going to be a huge benefit for the women in the area when they get their screening mammograms done to have this technology,” said Chadron Community Hospital Director of Radiology Jodi Dannar.



Dannar explained that this machine will give radiologists “one-millimeter thick images through the breast so they can see each layer better.”

Women can schedule screenings at Chadron Community Hospital at (308) 432-5586, or the radiology department at (308) 432-0274. “Any woman over the age of 35 can schedule screening mammograms without a doctor’s order,” said Dannar.

You can listen to the full interview with Dannar below.

