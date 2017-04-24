Daniel T. Kelly, 70, died Friday, April 21, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 6, 1947 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Robert P. and Helen M. (Mullen) Kelly.

Dan grew up in Fonda, Iowa and graduated from OLGC High School in 1965. After attending junior college for one year he spent two years in the Army with a year in Vietnam. He then attended Chadron State College where he met Karen and graduated with a degree in biology. They were married on December 29, 1971 in York, Nebraska. After living in Washington State for a year and a half, they returned to Alliance where Dan worked for UPS for 30 years until he retired.

Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman and after retirement spent the majority of his summers at their lake house at Lake McConaughey.

He spent the last 5 years of his life putting up a valiant fight against cancer.

Dan was a member of the American Legion and the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Kelly of Alliance; his children, Tracy Kelly and her fiancé Tim Kurbis of Sioux, SD, Shawn and his wife Kelly Kelly of Broomfield, CO, and Brett and his wife Kailee Kelly of Alliance; and his grandchildren, Kelsi Kearney and Hunter Kearney. He is also survived by his sisters, Jane Kelly of Las Vegas, NV and Eileen (Lyle) De Blois of Bradenton, FL; his brothers, John (LuAnn) Kelly, Mike Kelly and Dennis (Natalie) Kelly, all of Fonda, IA, and Paul Kelly of Louisville, CO; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Karen) Tietmeyer and Alan (Barb) Tietmeyer, all of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. Reverend Martin T. Schnare and Reverend Richard C. Mueller will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Save the Track Fund, C/O Dr. Unzicker, 1604 Sweetwater, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.

