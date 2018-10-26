DaNae Sweet Talks About Sage, Stone, And Candle Open House, Henna Artist In Alliance

Sage, Stone, and Candle will be having an open house this Saturday at their location in downtown Alliance. To celebrate they are having a guest Henna artist, Chantelle Emond Williamson of Gypsy Dabblings, share her beautiful artistic gift at the shop from 10am-5pm. We spoke with owner Danae Sweet about her open house, her guest Henna artist, and the store. You can listen to that audio below.



Sage, Stone, and Candle is a Metaphysical store and Wellness Practice that offers crystals, incense, candles, spiritual tools, Reiki, & Hypnotherapy, and more