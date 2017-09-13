Dan Dietrich Cancer Benefit At Alliance Eagles

Dan Dietrich was born and raised in Alliance. He retired from BNSF railroad in May of 2015 with 42 years of service as a trainman. Dan is the father of three and grandfather of four. In May of 2016 he was diagnosed with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia). He received chemotherapy at UNMC from May to November of 2016 when it was determined to be in remission.

In April of 2017, follow up blood work showed the leukemia had returned. He then resumed treatment at UNMC, and will take one week of chemo every 6-8 weeks until a bone marrow donor can be found. A benefit will be held September 22nd at the Alliance Eagle Club. The poster is below.