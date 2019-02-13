Dallas Dean “Ike” Bowers, 78 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. His memorial service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11: 00 am at the Bayard Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born October 7, 1941 in Angora, Nebraska to Charlie and Marion (Kirchoff) Bowers. Ike was born and raised in the country and always had a love for livestock. His first job was at 15 with Gus Anest, helping on his farm. He worked for various other farmers, doing any odd and end things they needed. He helped his dad out along the way also. He met Joyce Blue, the two were married August 6, 1963 in Bridgeport, Nebraska and to this union Brenda was born in 1964 and Bill was born in 1967. Ike continued to trade livestock and was an auctioneer at several local sale barns. It has been told that he sold his sister Twilla several times!! He enjoyed visiting with friends and having a cold one or so! He loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. Ike is survived by his wife Joyce; daughter Brenda Krantz; son Bill Bowers; grandchildren Kyler Krantz (Brodee), Taylor Dunlap, Kody Krantz, Colby Bowers (Charmayn) , Brandon Bowers (Gabby) and Preston Bowers; great grandchildren Kaleb and Breckan Krantz; brother Stan Bowers and sisters Bonita Case (Harry) and Twilla Sinks and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Alvin and Inez Blue, step father-in-law Lonnie Kuhns, nephew Harry Case, Jr, brother-in-law Jim Sinks and 2 great nephews. Ike will be missed by everyone who knew him. He will forever be known for his little sayings and shenanigans! “Hey, pull my finger.”