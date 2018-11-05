Funeral services for William Dale Wasserburger, 84, of Hemingford, Nebraska

will be Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10 a.m. with a Rosary on Tuesday,

November 6 at 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Crawford with Father

Arul and Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will follow the services at the

Crawford City Cemetery with Military Honors.

Dale was born July 3, 1934, to Herbert John and Gertrude Rose (O’Connell)

Wasserburger, the seventh of eight children in Montrose, Nebraska. He died

Thursday, November 1, 2018 at the Hemingford Community Care Center.

Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He worked on the family ranch

in Ardmore, SD, and married Henrietta Hoffmann June 2, 1959. To this union

four children were born, Melvin, Diane, and twins Martin and Marvin.

After Henrietta died July 29, 1965, Dale worked on the ranch for a while and

then moved to Crawford and he worked for Bruer & Sons. He also worked

with CJ Guggenmos with his plumbing business.

In 1978, he met Betty Ann Moeller of Hemingford and has lived in the

Hemingford area ever since. He farmed and ranched until 2014 when he

moved into the Hemingford Assisted Living Center.

Dale is survived by his four children, Melvin, Diane (Kacey), Wayne (Mary),

and Wade (Lynn); grandchildren, Melissa (Ted) Siek, Cody Clark

(Kim Humiston), Carissa (Garret) Elliott, Jeremy (Tonya) Wasserburger,

Rebecca (Aaron) Hewgley, Andrew Wasserburger; brother, Dallas (Enid)

Wasserburger; brother-in-law, John Anderson; great grandchildren, Kaelyn

Siek, Brayleigh Clark, Kaylie and Naomie Elliott, Cali and Faith Rohrbouch,

and step-children, Peggy, Jan, Greg and Gary, a host of step-grandchildren

and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta; his parents; brother, Vince

Wasserburger; sisters, Laurine Hartman, Vera Kleist, Ann Mumm, Letha

Collins, and Hazel Anderson; brothers-in-law, Pat Hartman, Gene Rongved,

Les Collins, Don Mumm, and Paul Kleist; sister-in-law, Judy Wasserburger;

nephews, Lloyd Kleist, Kirk Rongved, and Larry Mumm and nieces Judith

Haedt, Geri Ann (Marty) Lugenbuehl.

A Memorial has been established for Ardmore Fire Department and donations

may be sent to 1465 Hat Creek Road, Harrison, NE 69346.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron are in charge of arrangements.