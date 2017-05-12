Dale LeRoy Seidler, 73, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017 while working on the family ranch east of Alliance.

He was born May 3, 1944 in Alliance to Fred and B. Irene (Bangert) Seidler. Dale graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis, NE in 1962. He then attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he was a member of the Army ROTC program, graduating in 1966.

Following graduation he served in the U.S. Army from June 20, 1967 to June 19, 1969. After an honorable discharge from the army, Dale returned to the family ranch east of Alliance and raised Hereford cattle with his father and brothers. He also worked for the Peterson Ranch and drove for Sexton Trucking and Christie Trucking.

A quiet man, Dale was a favorite uncle for generations of nieces and nephews who spent many hours fixing fence or putting up hay with him. Whether branding or working cattle, Dale was often surrounded by family who worked hard and played hard.

He is survived by his brothers and their wives, Jerry and Irene Seidler and Larry and Connie Seidler and his sister-in-law, Jean Seidler all of Alliance as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Seidler and his sister and her husband, Wanda and Erwin Dye.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. Reverend Martin T. Schnare and Reverend Richard C. Mueller will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, from 1-7 p.m. with the family being present from 5-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

