Daisey L. Thomas, 95

Daisey L. Thomas, age 95, of Gering, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, February 21, 2019 in Scottsbluff. A service will be at 2pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Rejoice Lutheran Church in Gering, Nebraska.

Daisey Lorraine Reed was born May 20, 1935 at Gordon, Nebraska to Ralph and Lorraine (Sipp) Reed. She attended school in Gordon until the family moved to Rushville when she was a child. She graduated from Rushville High School in 1952. She married Kenneth N. Thomas on December 25, 1953. The family moved to Gering in 1962. She operated a home daycare for over 30 years, enriching the lives of many children and their families. She retired and moved to Dome Rock Manor in 2000. Her love of children led her to volunteer as a foster grandmother at the Longfellow Elementary School where she touched the lives of many more children. She also volunteered every summer to help with Camp Scott, a summer camp for disabled children. She was very active and held many positions in her church over the years. She enjoyed bowling, baseball, sewing, and reading. She will be remembered with love and greatly missed.

Survivors include her son, Doug Thomas of Mitchell, NE; her two daughters, DeAnn (Ted) Kryger of Custer, SD and Debra (Lowell) McLaughlin of Midland, MI; her grandchildren, Dawn (Jon) Clark of Parker, CO, Jeremiah (Jeni) Norwood of Volga, SD, Damian (Laura) Thomas of Valparaiso, IN, Randi Thomas of Boise, ID, Danielle Thomas of Mitchell, NE, Samantha McLaughlin of Columbus, OH, and Corey McLaughlin of Marquette, MI; her great grandchildren, Logan Norwood of Volga, SD and Douglas and Owen Thomas of Valparaiso, IN; one brother, Stan (Stella) Reed of Iowa; one sister, Shirley Stouffer of Rushville, NE; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ken, and her sons David and Dennis.