Czech Republic To Open Honorary Consulate In Nebraska 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Czech Republican is opening a new honorary consulate in Lincoln.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Czech Ambassador Hynek Kmonicek announced Monday that University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Mila Saskova-Pierce will serve in the position.

Ricketts says 83,000 Nebraska residents trace their ancestry back to the Czech Republic, and the state has the highest per-capita number nationwide.

The honorary consulate was created to recognize Nebraska’s long-standing cultural, governmental military and personal ties to the Czech Republic.

The announcement was part of a trip by Ambassador Kmonicek to Nebraska.

Saskova-Pierce received her masters and doctorate in Slavic and general linguistics at the University of Kansas.