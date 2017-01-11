Cyza St. Agnes Teacher of the Month

Eagle Radio says congrats to Alliance St. Agnes Academy Teacher, Pam Cyza for being nominated for December’s Teacher of the Month by Total Reflections! When KCOW’s Morning Show host Jason Wentworth announced to Mrs. Cyza’s second grade class that she was the teacher of the month her students shouted “Yay” with lots of excitement. Students said Mrs. Cyza makes learning fun, she’s awesome in every way, and is hilarious. Great Western Bank provided donuts for the students.
