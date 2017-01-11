Cyza St. Agnes Teacher of the Month



Eagle Radio says congrats to Alliance St. Agnes Academy Teacher, Pam Cyza for being nominated for December’s Teacher of the Month by Total Reflections! When KCOW’s Morning Show host Jason Wentworth announced to Mrs. Cyza’s second grade class that she was the teacher of the month her students shouted “Yay” with lots of excitement. Students said Mrs. Cyza makes learning fun, she’s awesome in every way, and is hilarious. Great Western Bank provided donuts for the students.

You can nominate your favorite teacher at the below link! Panhandle teachers work very hard for our children, let’s show them some appreciation. Click the link below.

http://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/927GVl6d31bO

Here’s our great sponsors for Teacher of the Month:

In Alliance:

Total Reflections Salon

American Family Insurance

Sauced

Hometown Heroes Pizza and Subs

Sweet Bre’s Floral and Gifts

Horizon West Dental

Fizzy’s

In Chadron:

Upper Niobrara White NRD

Arrow Building Center

Nebraska Tire

Horizon West Dental

Ta-Da Quilt Shop and Art Studio