Cyza Selected to Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Game

Standing: Alliance Volleyball Coach Jessica Kaiser. Sitting L-R: Pam Cyza, Emerson Cyza.

Alliance High School Senior Emerson Cyza has been selected to play in the 36th Annual, Nebraska Coaches Association, All-Star Volleyball Game. 28 of the top players in the State of Nebraska were chosen for the All-Star match , to be played Tuesday, July 23, at Lincoln North Star High School. The players will be split up into 2 teams…Red and Blue…and play a 5 set match as part of the annual Nebraska Coaches Association , Coaches Clinic.

Emerson is a four year starter and the AHS school record holder for kills in a season and career. She broke her record with 571 kills this season and lead the Bulldogs to school records for wins with 23 last season and 29 this season. Alliance also qualified for the State Tournament for the first time in 18 years. She was the Star Herald Player of the Year in 2017 and a 2nd Team All Stater last year as well as an All Western Conference selection in 2017. She was a Class B, 1st Team All-State and All Western Conference selection this past season. She has signed a Letter of Intent of play volleyball for the University of Wyoming. Emerson is the daughter of Pam and Jim Cyza of Alliance.

The Coaches for this years All-Star match will be, Sue Wewel of Archbiship Bergan, Head Coach for the Red Team, assisted by Scott Anderson of Freeman. Head Coach for the Blue Team will be Lindsay Peterson of Millard North, assisted by Kristi Allen of Blue Hill. The Match will begin at 7 pm (CT). Listed below is the entire 28 player roster .

Kacey Allen, Blue Hill….Lib/OH

Michaela Bartels, Bennington….MH

Taya Beller, Humphrey…. MH/RS

Emily Bressman, Omaha Marian…. OH

Bree Burtwistle, Stanton…. OH/RS/S

Kelsi Cada, Bishop Neumann…. OH

Jaiden Centeno, Millard West…. Lib/DS

Sami Clarkson, Omaha Concordia…. S

Emersen Cyza, Alliance…. OH

Jaden Ferguson, Lincoln Southwest…. OH

Haley Fox, St. Paul…. OH

Emma Gabel, Lincoln Pius X…. Lib/DS

Emmy Grant, Millard North…. MH

Kayla Haynes, Freeman…. MH/OH

Whitney Jensen, Northwest…. MH

Allie Kerns, Millard North…. OH/RS

Lexie Langley, Archbishop…. Bergan OH

Elly Larson, Wahoo…. OH

Mara LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South…. S

Hope Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran…. S

Anna McLain, Lincoln Pius X…. RS

Brooklyn Minzel, Malcolm…. OH/Lib/DS

Camryn Opfer, Seward…. OH

Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock…. MH

Kyla Swanson, Wahoo…. MH

Maddie Wieseler, Hartington Cedar Catholic ….RS/S

Megan Woods, Grand Island CC…. OH

Emma Worthington, Omaha Duchesne…. S