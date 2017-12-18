Custer State Park Reopens Monday, But Trails Still Closed 

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Custer State Park has reopened a week after a wildfire closed the popular South Dakota tourism attraction.

Park officials say the two main roads in and out of the park, U.S. Highway 16A and State Highway 87 South, as well as the visitors center reopened Monday morning. However some hiking trails and interior roads remain closed.

Superintendent Matt Snyder asks that visitors be patient as the park evaluates the damage and repairs roads and fences.

The fire burned more than 84 square miles (218 square kilometers) since it started from a downed power line on Dec. 11. Officials say the fire is 95 percent contained.

The park just south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a top tourist destination.