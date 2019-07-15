Custer County prosecutor accused of official misconduct

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska attorney general’s office has filed a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct against the top prosecutor in central Nebraska’s Custer County.

The charge was filed earlier this month against Custer County Attorney Steven Bowers. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 12 in Broken Bow. A woman who answered a phone in his office Monday said Bowers would have no comment.

The complaint did not provide any details about led to the charge. The complaint says that between April 19, 2018, and Oct. 21, 2018, Bowers committed official misconduct by violating a “statute or lawfully adopted rule or regulation relegated to his official duties,” including Nebraska Rules of Professional Conduct as adopted by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Doug Peterson said she couldn’t add anything to what the court document said.