Cubs beat Colorado for 5th straight win, Rockies starter sent to disabled list

Javier Baez committed a costly error, and Kris Bryant booted a ball in the sixth inning. The Chicago Cubs bounced into a pair of double plays and managed just six hits.

It was still good enough. The pitching made it work — again.

Jon Lester grinded his way into the sixth inning, continuing an impressive stretch for Chicago’s rotation and helping the Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

“I’ve just always felt like if we keep our team in it long enough, our guys are going to strike,” Lester said, “and they did that tonight.”

Lester allowed two runs and five hits, struck out five and walked three. Luke Farrell (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief for his first career win, and Steve Cishek got two outs for his first save of the season.

The Rockies put runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth before Cishek struck out Nolan Arenado.

“We had the right guy up there at the end to win the game and their guy threw a nice breaking ball to end it,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Chicago became the first major league team to win five straight games with three runs or fewer in each one since Milwaukee in August 2011. It’s the first such streak in franchise history.

The reason is simple: pitching, and lots of it. Lester made it 33 2/3 straight innings for Chicago’s starters without giving up an earned run, the longest streak for the team since at least 1974. It’s the longest stretch in the majors since Washington’s rotation had a streak of 47 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run in June 2015.

The Cubs have permitted just four runs and 21 hits during their last five games.

“It’s been a fun last five games to be a part of,” Lester said.

Colorado wasted a solid start by Kyle Freeland (1-4) in its third straight loss. The left-hander pitched seven innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Rockies jumped in front with two in the fifth, taking advantage of an ugly error by Baez. With one out and a runner on first, the second baseman dropped catcher Willson Contreras’ throw to first on Freeland’s sacrifice.

After Ian Desmond flied out, Charlie Blackmon blooped an RBI single into center and Arenado hit a tiebreaking double. But the Rockies missed out on a chance for more when Chris Iannetta struck out looking with the bases loaded.

“It was a really tough swing to pull the trigger on,” Iannetta said. “Definitely not happy with that.”

The Cubs responded with Albert Almora Jr.’s RBI single in the bottom half, then went ahead to stay in the sixth.

Kris Bryant led off with a triple high off the wall in left for his first hit since he was beaned by Colorado on April 22. Bryant then scampered home when Anthony Rizzo followed with a grounder to second.

Lester was pulled with two outs and runners on first and second, but Farrell got Desmond to bounce into a fielder’s choice. Farrell also worked the seventh in the 13th major league game for the son of former Red Sox manager John Farrell.

The right-hander stored away a couple of game balls in his locker after his first win, and quickly got in touch with his dad.

“We’ve been going back and forth. He was pumped,” said Luke Farrell, who got his first victory at Wrigley Field since he pitched a three-hit shutout for Northwestern University against Michigan on April 20, 2013. “Mom, too. Family, brothers, everybody. It’s something we can all share.”

Addison Russell had an RBI single in the second for Chicago, which has won nine of 11 overall. The Cubs moved a season-high six games over .500 and picked up their 16th win before May 1 for only the fourth time in franchise history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 2B DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and OF Carlos Gonzalez was activated from the DL. LeMahieu got hurt when he doubled in the third inning of Friday night’s 1-0 victory at Miami. “It is getting better, it’s just not good enough to be a productive player,” LeMahieu said.

UP NEXT

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray and Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks square off Tuesday night. Gray (2-4, 5.79 ERA) stopped a personal three-game slide when he struck out 11 while pitching six scoreless innings in a 5-2 victory against San Diego on Wednesday. Hendricks (2-1, 3.10) is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last two starts, including a win at Colorado on April 20.

AROUND THE MAJORS

This year’s National League leaders continue to have their way with last year’s NL champs.

A.J. Pollock slammed three home runs and the Diamondbacks opened a four-game series by beating the Dodgers, 8-5. Pollock hit solo shots off three different pitchers and helped Arizona beat Los Angeles for the 12th time in their last 13 meetings, including six of seven this year.

Nick Ahmed drove in two runs and fell a triple shy of the cycle to help the Diamondbacks improve to 20-8.

Zach Greinke struck out a season-high 10 while holding his former team to two runs and four hits over six innings.

— The Brewers regained their hitting stroke by getting homers from Manny Pina and Lorenzo Cain in a 6-5 win at Cincinnati. Closer Josh Hader became the first pitcher ever to strike out eight batters in an appearance lasting fewer than three innings.

— Tanner Roark allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings as the Nationals beat the Pirates, 3-2. Roark also picked up his first RBI in two years with a single that put Washington ahead, 2-1 in the fourth inning.

— Brian Anderson drove in four with a two-run homer and a two-run double as the Marlins trounced the Phillies, 8-4. Miami has a season-high, three-game winning streak after tagging Jake Arrieta for six earned runs over 3 2/3 innings.

— The Giants scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to earn a 6-5 victory over the Padres. San Francisco was down to its last out when Evan Longoria hit an RBI single and Nick Hundley won it with a two-run single.

— Xander Bogaerts belted a grand slam and Mitch Moreland went 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored as Boston knocked off the Royals, 10-6. The Red Sox fell behind 3-0 before picking up their team-record 19th win of April.

— The Yankees’ nine-game winning streak is over after Charlie Morton pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning of Houston’s seventh straight home win, 2-1. Morton fanned 10 and allowed just one hit until Gleyber Torres chased him with a two-out double in the eighth.

— Jose Ramirez doubled home the tiebreaking run while the Indians scored four times in the eighth inning to beat the Rangers, 7-5. Ramirez and Yonder Alonso drove in two runs apiece to help Cleveland bounce back from consecutive lopsided losses to the Mariners.

— Justin Smoak slammed a two-run homer and Russell Martin added a solo blast while Yangervis Solarte provided three hits in the Blue Jays’ 7-5 verdict over the Twins. Lance Lynn’s ERA is up to 8.37 after he was rocked for six runs in five innings.

— The Rays won for the ninth time in 10 games as C.J. Cron and Brad Miller belted ninth-inning homers in a 3-2 victory at Detroit. The home runs came in handy after Jose Alvarado gave up a two-run single by Victor Martinez before collecting his first career save.