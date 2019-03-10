CSC’s Grimes follows up National Championship long jump with silver medal in triple

After claiming the gold medal in the long jump Friday at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas, Chadron State College sophomore Isaac Grimes continued to shine Saturday and won the silver medal in the triple jump.

Grimes leaped 51 feet, 8 ¼ inches (15.75 meters) Saturday, almost 2 ½ feet farther than his previous best and the first time a Chadron State athlete has surpassed 50 feet in the event.

Interestingly, CSC Coach Riley Northrup noted Grimes almost never practices triple jumping.

“Since it’s hard on the body and he has had some hamstring issues, he has practiced triple jumping zero times this season,” Northrup said. “We’ve totally focused on the long jump. But he’s fast and a phenomenal jumper. You never want to count him out.”

A graduate of Rancho Verde High School in Merino Valley, California, where he ran the hurdles, triple jumped 47-9 ½ and high jumped 6-6 but didn’t reach 22 feet in the long jump, Grimes won the national championship in the latter event Friday by going 25-8 ¾. The mark ties for seventh all-time at the DII Indoor Championships.

Northrup acknowledged that while he didn’t anticipate Grimes would do so well in the triple jump, he has believed all along that his protégé has as much potential in the triple jump as he does in the long jump.

“He’s crazy good in both,” the coach stated.

Prior to nationals, Grimes had triple jumped at just two meets this season. His qualifying mark of 49-3 ¾ was 11th among the 16 entries entering the meet.

He went 46-10 ¾ on his first jump, 48-11 ¾ on his second and 50-5 ¼ on the third attempt. That put him third going into the finals behind the same two contestants from Lincoln University in Missouri who had challenged him for top honors in the long jump.

Ryan Brown, a freshman who emerged as the triple jump winner by going 52-6 ½ on his second jump of the day, was first in the prelims and Kizan David, a sophomore, was second at 51-3 ¾.

Neither improved in the finals, but Grimes pulled ahead of David by hitting what became the silver medal mark of 51-8 ¼ on his fifth attempt.

Northrup said Grimes seemed to have an even better jump going during his last attempt, but “kind of got out of balance on the third phase,” and wound up at 51-3 ¾.

“It appeared to be a 53-foot jump until right at the end,” Northrup said.

A senior from St. Augustine’s College at Raleigh, N.C., claimed third place on his final jump, going 51-4 ½ to pull ahead of David, who fouled on all of his finals’ attempts.

Brown, the triple jump winner, was third in the long jump while David placed second.

Chadron State’s second national meet qualifier, Ashton Hallsted , a junior from Casper, placed fifth in the hammer throw Friday with a career-best heave of 66 feet, 5 inches.

Grimes also qualified for the 60 meters at nationals, but withdrew from the race because the preliminaries might have been run while he was still long jumping. He won the long jump on his final attempt.