CSC’s Fedderson All-RMAC 2nd Team; Polley Honorable Mention

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released its women’s basketball all-conference lists today, and Chadron State College junior guard Kalli Feddersen was named to the All-RMAC Second Team.

Feddersen, from Rawlins, Wyoming, averaged 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over the course of the season. She was the only player in the league to finish in the top 10 statistically for points, rebounds, assists, and steals, and she led the Eagles in blocked shots as well. Feddersen recorded five double-doubles on the year.

She nearly recorded a triple, or even a quadruple-double, scoring 10 points, grabbing five boards, dishing out eight assists and nabbing seven steals in a December game at South Dakota Mines. The seven steals were the highest by any RMAC player this season. She had a season-high of 27 points at Fort Lewis in January.

The RMAC Player of the Year is Molly Rohrer of CSU-Pueblo, and teammate Katie Cunningham earned Defensive Player of the Year. Freshman of the Year honors went to Kayla Ferrera of Fort Lewis, while Jim Turgeon of CSU-Pueblo was voted coach of the Year.

Polley RMAC Honorable Mention

Chadron State College junior guard Darius Polley was listed under Honorable Mention in the 2017 RMAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference release, announced today.

The Amarillo, Texas, native wowed audiences in Chicoine this season with his uncanny knack for finding the rim. He led the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game, and he led all CSC guards with a 45.4 field goal percentage. He had a season high of 26 points at Fort Lewis in January.