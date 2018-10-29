CSC’s Annual Oxfam Hunger Banquet Is Thursday

By CSC College Relations

Chadron State College’s Event Planning and Leadership (CA 239) class, along with the Dean’s Council, Creative Dining Services and the Immanuel Lutheran Food Pantry, is hosting the fourth annual Oxfam Hunger Banquet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. The invitation-only event will bring attention to food insecurity within the region.





Upon arrival, attendees will receive a ticket that will determine if they are in the high class, middle class, low class or a disaster area. Each class will be given different meals ranging from a three-course meal to nothing.

Libby Uhing, Chadron Primary School Principal, will be attending the Oxfam Hunger Banquet to help shed light on poverty levels within the region and school district. Jeff Mugongo, a CSC student and refugee, will also be in attendance to speak about his personal struggles with poverty and food insecurity.

Oxfam is a global organization working to end the injustice of poverty. Its mission is to tackle the root causes of poverty and create lasting solutions.

To learn more, contact Dr. Shaunda French-Collins at sfrench@csc.edu or 308-432-6302.