CSC wrestling tunes up for postseason at Rocky Mountain Open Sunday

The Chadron State College wrestling team will get one final tune-up on Sunday in Golden, Colorado, before the NCAA Super Region 6 Championships in Kearney on February 23.

The Eagles will compete in the Rocky Mountain Open at Steinhauer Field House on the Colorado School of Mines campus. Up to 23 wrestlers will compete, versus the six who traveled to last year’s meet.

Mines’ annual bracket tournament features 30 teams this year in a one-day event. The event is commonly used by teams to prepare for NCAA Regionals while getting the less experienced members of the squad one final flurry of collegiate matches before the long offseason.

At last year’s meet, CSC 149-pounder Chase Clasen 157-pounder Jake Otuafi , then a junior and sophomore, respectively, were two of the six Eagles who competed, going a combined 5-0 in their matches. Both defaulted due to injury after their wins, but Clasen’s three victories took him to the tourney finals, where he officially finished as runner-up. The pair are both expected to compete on Sunday and then move on to represent the Eagles at regionals two weeks later.

The tournament begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Live results are available on the trackwrestling.com website. A link to the page is available at ChadronEagles.com.