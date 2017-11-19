CSC Wrestling: Five Eagles Place at UNK Open

Chadron State College had five wrestlers place at the University of Nebraska Kearney Open on Saturday, including three in the Elite tournament and two in the Amateur. No team score was recorded for the event.

Freshman Jake DeSersa was the Eagles’ top placer, finishing runner-up in the Amateur 149-pound bracket. DeSersa won his first four matches, including two pins, a major decision, and a decision, to land in his bracket’s final. There, he dropped a 9-5 decision to Gavin Melendez of CSU-Pueblo.

Another highlight of the meet was Brock Thumm in the Elite 141-pound bracket. The fourth-year Eagle dropped his first match 4-3, before putting together a streak of five wins, four coming over top 141-pounders on West Super Region teams. Thumm defeated varsity wrestlers from No. 7 CSU-Pueblo, No. 8 Central Oklahoma, No. 20 Nebraska-Kearney, and No. 27 Western State, before dropping his opponent from Hastings College, by a 14-1 major decision, in the third-place matchup. His 9-8 decision over host UNK’s Johnathon Killingsworth, in the consolation quarterfinals, avenged his earlier loss.

Chance Karst took fourth in the competitive Elite 133-pound bracket. The redshirt freshman defeated three nationally-ranked wrestlers from NAIA and junior college, en route to a 4-2 finish. Karst lost twice to Drake Foster, an NCAA Division I wrestler from Wyoming, who went 22-5 two seasons ago before redshirting.

In the Amateur 149-pound competition, Caleb Haskell went 3-2 to finish fourth. The redshirt freshman made it to the championship semifinal, before dropping two close decisions in the semi and the consolations.

Joshua Miller , in the Elite 141 bracket with Thumm, won 8-6 and 8-5 over Colorado Mines’ and CSU-Pueblo varsity wrestlers, before falling in the semifinal, his consolation semi, and the fifth place match.

A third wrestler in the Elite 141 classification, Adrian Cisneros, went 2-2 with wins over Adams State and Concordia-Nebraska.

The Eagles have nearly two weeks until their dual season opener at Western State, on December 1 in Gunnison.

Complete results for attached wrestlers at the UNK Open follow:

Elite Tournament

133

Chance Karst (Chadron State) pinned Michael Andreano (Briar Cliff), 1:44; Drake Foster (Wyoming) MD Chance Karst (Chadron State), 15-2; Chance Karst (Chadron State) pinned Josh Breece (Central Oklahoma), 1:19; Chance Karst (Chadron State) MD Haidon Allen (St. Mary), 19-8; Chance Karst (Chadron State) pinned D`Andre Brumfield (Iowa Western CC), 2:28; Drake Foster (Wyoming) pinned Chance Karst (Chadron State), 6:14.

141

Adrian Cisneros (Chadron State) MD Joshua Salas (Adams State), 16-2; Adrian Cisneros (Chadron State) MD Kyle Carey (Concordia-Neb.), 14-6; Tim Edmonson (Western State Colorado University) MD Adrian Cisneros (Chadron State), 13-1; Albert Landeros (Hastings) dec. Adrian Cisneros (Chadron State), 13-7.

Jonathan Killingsworth (Nebraska-Kearney) dec. Brock Thumm (Chadron State), 4-3; Brock Thumm (Chadron State) MD Levi Maes (Colorado State University – Pueblo), 15-2; Brock Thumm (Chadron State) dec. Rio Zamora (Central Oklahoma), 5-3; Brock Thumm (Chadron State) dec. Jonathan Killingsworth (Nebraska-Kearney), 9-8; Brock Thumm (Chadron State) dec. Tim Edmonson (Western State Colorado University), 8-2; Brock Thumm (Chadron State) MD Albert Landeros (Hastings), 14-1.

Joshua Miller (Chadron State) dec. Lukas Erickson (Colorado School Of Mines), 8-5; Joshua Miller (Chadron State) dec. Rio Zamora (Central Oklahoma), 8-6; Garrett O`Shea (Air Force) MD Joshua Miller (Chadron State), 12-3; Albert Landeros (Hastings) dec. Joshua Miller (Chadron State), 7-5; Tim Edmonson (Western State Colorado University) dec. Joshua Miller (Chadron State), 8-3.

157

Luke Weber (Nebraska) dec. Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State), 5-1; Marcus Amico (Air Force) dec. Jacob Otuafi (Chadron State), 5-2.

165

Travis Bradford (Western State Colorado University) inj. def. John Porter (Chadron State), 5:26; Damon Rodriguez (Unattached) MFF John Porter (Chadron State).

174

Brandon Supernaw (Western State Colorado University) MD Heber Shepherd (Chadron State), 14-1; Noah Irons (Air Force) dec. Heber Shepherd (Chadron State), 6-3.

285

Rulon Taylor (Chadron State) dec. Aaron Rafalko (Midland), 4-3; Rulon Taylor (Chadron State) dec. Justin Hennessy (Nebraska Wesleyan University), 5-3; Caleb Cotter (Central Oklahoma) dec. Rulon Taylor (Chadron State), 7-2; Danny Gordon (Wyoming) dec. Rulon Taylor (Chadron State), 3-2.

Amateur Tournament

125

Dallas Wilson (Pratt Community College) MD Evan Smith (Chadron State), 14-4; Evan Smith (Chadron State) won by tech fall over Tyler Hamm (Briar Cliff), 17-2; Damon Hail (Cowley College) MD Evan Smith (Chadron State), 11-3.

149

Jacob DeSersa (Chadron State) pinned Ethen Carlberg (Iowa Western Community College), 2:17; Jacob DeSersa (Chadron State) dec. Jonathon Ball (Fort Hays State), 10-6; Jacob DeSersa (Chadron State) pinned Sam Colvin (Northwest Kansas Technical College), 1:49; Jacob DeSersa (Chadron State) MD Ryan Fidel (Colorado School Of Mines), 10-2; Gavin Melendez (Colorado State University – Pueblo) dec. Jacob DeSersa (Chadron State), 9-5).

Caleb Haskell (Chadron State) dec. Justin Davis (Unattached-Colorado State University – Pueblo), 4-3; Caleb Haskell (Chadron State) MD Austin Miller (Doane College), 9-0; Caleb Haskell (Chadron State) dec. Matt Stines (Morningside), 2-1; Gavin Melendez (Colorado State University – Pueblo) dec. Caleb Haskell (Chadron State), 6-3; Ryan Fidel (Colorado School Of Mines) dec. Caleb Haskell (Chadron State), 3-1.

184

Devin Haas (Cloud County Community College) dec. Devin Stork (Chadron State), 5-4; Jared Smith (Otero Junior College) dec. Devin Stork (Chadron State), 7-4.