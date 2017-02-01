CSC women’s track-&-field moves up to #4 in the Nation

The Chadron State College women’s track and field team moved from No. 5 to No. 4 in the national computer rankings released Tuesday by the USTFCCCA coaches association, setting a new high mark for the program.

CSC jumps past Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival Adams State, who were No. 3 last week. The Eagle women now rate as the highest-ranked program in the conference.

The computer rankings assign points to individuals based on their national rankings for each event in which they compete, starting at 20 points for being ranked No. 1 in the nation and descending to two-hundredths of a point for 30th. The points do not correlate with team points at the NCAA Championships, but are designed to reflect, collectively, the likelihood of each team qualifying athletes to the national meet who score team points, based on individual performances to date this season. Using this calculation, the team with the highest ranking should be the most likely to score highest at the championships.