CSC women’s basketball opens home schedule with MSU-Billings Friday

After splitting the weekend 1-1 in Texas, the Chadron State women’s basketball team returns home for its home opener this weekend, as they face Montana State-Billings on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday.

In Texas, the Eagles defeated Texas A&M International 55-51 but fell to Texas A&M Kingsville 61-37. Jessica Lovitt led CSC with an average of eight points on the weekend and Rebecca Stevenson averaged 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Last season, the Yellowjackets finished 25-12 and advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. The Eagles lost to the record breaking team 69-59 in Billings. Savannah Weidauer led the team with 15 points and had five rebounds in the loss. Of Montana States returning layers, Vanessa Stavish had eight points.

Montana State-Billings started its 2018-19 campaign 1-0 last weekend, defeating the University of Providence 73-65.

Hannah Collins led the Yellowjackets with 29 points, shooting 63 percent from the field. She was followed by fifth-year senior Taylor Cunningham with 12 points. MSU-Billings forced 24 turnovers in the victory, turning them into 24 points.

The Cougars of Sioux Falls have a record identical to the Eagles at 1-1. They defeated Ouachita Baptist 91-44 and loss to Henderson State 75-63.

Kaely Hummel leads the team with an average of 14 points a game. In a total of 52 minutes played, she has recorded zero turnovers. Last season, Hummel averaged 15.9 points per game to lead the Cougars.

Jasmine Harris and Mariah Szymanski both return from last year’s team. Both averaged 13 points a game, but Harris only appeared in seven before being injured.

The Cougars face South Dakota School of Mines on Friday.

Both of CSC’s games are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m.