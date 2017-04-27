CSC Women’s Basketball at The Big Event & Preparing for Bigger Season in 17-18

Chadron State College delivered a big helping of community service with over 500 volunteers and more than 50 job sites at the 5th Annual Big Event last Saturday.

Students, faculty and staff lent their time and work ethic to help better the community with projects across town including landscaping and yard work, spending time socializing with residents at care facilities and other various projects.

CSC athletic teams were among the volunteers including the women’s basketball program. We caught up with Kalli Feddersen at the football spring game just prior to the Big Event to learn how the Lady Eagles were giving back to the community.

Teammate Kylah Collins was participating for a second time in The Big Event.





CSC Women’s Basketball at its Big Event job site.

Photo: CSC WBB Twitter Account

The Eagles finished last season with seven victories after having to replace all five starters and a head coach. The momentum from that success is carrying into the off-season where the team is already hard at work on getting better.

Collins says she’ll be back home in Illinois hitting the gym and gaining strength for next winter’s rugged RMAC schedule. She’s got high expectations for next season.

A look over the Chadron State women’s basketball Twitter account will show you some big effort in the weight room this spring. Feddersen talks about the team’s camaraderie during off-season strength training.

The Eagle wrestling, football, volleyball and men’s basketball teams were also out on Big Event day.