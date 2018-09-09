CSC women win home cross country invite

The Chadron State College women and the South Dakota Mines men ran away with the team titles Saturday during CSC’s annual cross country meet.

The Lady Eagles finished with 20 points while South Dakota Mines accumulated 41. Four women from Central Wyoming College also entered the 5-kilometer race, but five are needed for a team score.

Chadron State junior Alyse Henry repeated as the individual winner in 19 minutes, 39.35 seconds. Her winning time a year ago was 19:04, but Saturday she finished more than 33 seconds ahead of runner-up Adeline Straatmeyer, a South Dakota Mines alum who ran unattached.

Straatmeyer won the CSC meet two years ago and was third a year ago, when she was a senior.

Counting Henry, seven Chadron State entries placed among the top 10 finishers. Junior Savannah Silbaugh placed third, followed by three sophomores— Catherine Orban , fifth; Madi Watson, seventh, and Emma Willadsen , eighth.

Freshman Sydney Settles and senior Sarah Myers were ninth and tenth, respectively.

South Dakota Mines was led by Kayla Gage, who finished fourth, and Erica Westman, who was sixth.

Three Chadron State cross country alumni ran unattached and finished among the top five in the men’s race, but the official results gave the Hardrockers first place with 20 points, the same as the Lady Eagles’ winning total. The CSC men totaled 51 and Central Wyoming 65.

The first true collegian to cross the finish line was CSC sophomore Sheldon Curley , who was second overall in in 26:37.46, nine seconds ahead of Ryan Moen, the Mines’ leader.

Moen was followed, in order, by Anders Watt, Joel Haas, Nick Shipe, Max Osterling and Ben Colvin.

The ex-Eagles who returned for the meet were overall winner Dylan Stansbury , along with Alejandro Garcia , who finished fourth, and Phil Duncan, who was fifth.

The Eagles will be back in action this coming Saturday at the Woody Greeno Invitational Meet at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

Women’s results:

1, Alyse Henry , CSC, 19:39.35; 2, Adeline Straatmeyer, SDM-unattached, 20:12.15; 3, Savannah Silbaugh , CSC, 20:35.57; 4, Kayla Gagen, SDM, 20:54.25; 5, Catherine Orban , CSC, 20:56.05; 6, Erica Westerman, SDM, 21:00.88; 7, Madi Watson, CSC, 21:12.03; 8, Emma Willadsen , CSC, 21:12.03; 9, Sydney Settles , CSC, 21:28.98; 10, Sarah Myers , CSC, 22:12.71.

11, Laramie Giles, SDM, 22:49.84; 12, Margaret Thomson, SDM, 23:07.06; 13, Paige Flock, CWC, 23:14.45; 14, Jesslyn Monahan, CWC, 25:59.76; 15, Sienna Schuler, CWC, 26:14.43; 16, Kirsten Knezovich, CWC, 27:54.15.