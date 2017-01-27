CSC Weekend Preview: #4 CSU-Pueblo women, New Mexico Highlands coming to Chadron

The No. 4 ranked NCAA Division II women’s basketball team in the nation, Colorado State-Pueblo, will visit the Chadron State Eagles on Friday night.

At 19-0, the ThunderWolves also one of just four undefeated women’s teams in the division. They are atop the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with a 13-0 record.

The Pueblo men also will visit the Chicoine Center on Friday, followed by the teams from New Mexico Highlands on Saturday night. The women’s games at 5:30 will tipoff both double-headers.

The Big Event staff will be hosting “The Big White Out” in conjunction with The Nest on Friday. CSC fans are encouraged to wear white to the games. Attendees wearing The Big Event t-shirts to the games will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Winners will be announced during the men’s halftime.

“The Big White Out” is the beginning of The Big Event staff’s campaign to inform students, CSC employees, and the Chadron community about the day-long community service project designed to say thank you to the community. The Big Event began at CSC in 2013 and has reached more than 100 job sites.

The Lady ThunderWolves have had some close calls this season, but so far are unscathed. In early January, they escaped with a 66-64 win at South Dakota Mines and an 88-87 overtime victory at Black Hills State. Since then, they have defeated Colorado-Colorado Springs and Colorado Christian by 21 and 19 points, respectively, and downed Colorado Mines 83-74.

They moved up from No. 7 to No. 4 in the national rankings this week. Ashland of Ohio at 19-0 and Virginia Union at 17-0 lead the latest poll. Alaska-Anchorage at 17-1 is third and Pueblo fourth. No. 6 ranked Lincoln Memorial is the other unbeaten team at 17-0.

Pueblo leads the RMAC in scoring (74.6 per game), field goal shooting (43.4 percent) and free throw shooting (78.5 percent).

The team leaders are 5-9 Tuileisu Anderson and 6-3 Molly Rohrer. They are averaging 17.2 and 15.9 points, respectively, to rank second and fourth in the RMAC. Anderson has knocked down 54 3-pointers. Rohrer is averaging 5.8 rebounds and has blocked 40 shots, the most in the conference.

A 6-foot junior, Katie Cunningham, is leading the RMAC in rebounding at 9.4 a game.

The Chadron State women have won three of their last six games and are 5-8 in the conference. Guard Kalli Feddersen is both the scoring leader at 14.4 points a game and the top rebounder with a 6.9 average.

The Pueblo men also are potent. They are 12-6 overall and 10-3 in the RMAC. They have five players averaging at least 10.5 points, led by 6-4 junior Mark Williams at 14.1 a game. The Wolves have scored more than 100 points three times this season, but were defeated 80-58 by Colorado Mines last Saturday night.

The New Mexico Highlands Cowgirls are 2-15 overall and 1-12 in the conference. The Cowboys are 7-11 and 5-8.

The Cowgirls’ only double-figure scorer is 6-0 sophomore Kaylani Maiava, who is averaging 13.2 points.

The Cowboys’ top gun is 6-5 Ron Lawton, who is averaging 15.6 points and tallied 35 Saturday night during a 95-84 win over Colorado Christian.

Another Highlands’ standout, 6-10 Marlon Johnson, is averaging 13.7 points and leads the RMAC in rebounding at 10.1 a game.