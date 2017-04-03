CSC Track Star Will be Honored at National Championship Basketball Game Monday

Both Chadron State College track and field teams piled up lots of points Sunday during the Tom Benish Invitational Meet at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

The Chadron State men scored 135 points while finishing just two points behind Colorado State University at Fort Collins in the team standings. Meet host Northern Colorado scored 186 points and Colorado State 169.5 to finish one-two in the women’s team results, but the Eagles were third among the seven teams with 103.5.

CSC head coach Brad Gamble said the meet, which was the first of the outdoor season for many of his team members, was a good one. He said at least half them had a career-best mark in at least one event, something he wasn’t expecting so early in the season.

Chadron State senior Mel Herl, a native of Eaton, Colo., just a few miles from Greeley, won both the shot put and discus and improved her own Chadron State records in both the discus and hammer throw, where she placed third.

Herl’s new discus record is 174-4, breaking the mark of 170-0 that she used to place fourth at the NCAA Division II National Championships in 2015. She threw the hammer 195-9, some 3.5 feet farther than the school record she set while winning the event at the University of Colorado’s Jerry Quiller Classic two weeks ago.

Herl’s winning shot put mark of 50-2 put her over the 50-foot mark for the first time outdoors. She won the Division II National Indoor Meet’s shot put title in mid-March with a throw of 51-9 that is Chadron State’s school record.

Another highlight for the CSC women Sunday saw two-time national indoor long jump champion Stachia Reuwsaat win that event by a foot while going 19-10 ¾. She also was second in the 100 meters in 11.82 seconds.

In addition, Reuwsaat anchored the second place 4×100 relay team whose time of 47.61 is fourth best all-time for the Lady Eagles. The other runners were Tessa Gorsuch, BrookLynn York and Cassie Johnson.

Distance coach Brian Medigovich was happy with the times posted by a majority of his proteges. He was particularly pleased that Nicky Banzhaf, competing for the first time since breaking a bone in her foot near the end of the 2016 outdoor season, placed second in the 1500 and third in the 5000.

It was a particularly good day for senior Alejandro Garcia. He won the 1500 meters and then was taken to Denver International Airport to catch an airplane so he can be among therecipients of the NCAA Elite 90 Awards honored at Monday night’s NCAA Division I National Basketball Championship Game in Phoenix.

The Pine Bluffs, Wyo., native received the Elite 90 Award last fall for having the highest cumulative grade point average among the qualifiers at the Men’s National Cross Country Championships in Florida.

Two more CSC runners, Levi Avila and Eric Yager, placed second and fifth, respectively, in the 1500 on Sunday.

The Chadron State men’s 4×100 relay team made up of Cory Salitrik, Karlos Logan, Matt Klein and Andre Woodson won the 4×100-meter relay at the UNC meet. Woodson also placed third in the 100 meters in 10.67 seconds.

The CSC men also scored an array of points in several field events. Cory Martens was the runner-up in both the hammer throw and discus. He sailed the discus 170 feet even, the fourth-best mark all-time for a CSC male. In addition, Jesse Bleidt was fifth in both the discus and hammer throw and Blake Jacobs was third in the shot put and sixth in the hammer.

The Eagles also did well in both the long and triple jumps. Dez Smith was the runner-up in the triple jump by going 46-7 ½ and Kahlil James was fourth in both events. Two more CSC men also placed in the long jump.