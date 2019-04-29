Video: CSC Track-&-Field groundbreaking celebration held Monday

By: Dave Collins

Eagle Communications Sports Director

🎥 CSC Track-&-Field Groundbreaking Ceremony Video Notebook 🎥

Nebraska State College System Chancellor Dr. Paul D. Turman spoke about the positive impact the new track-&-field facility will have locally and for the region, and noted how facility upgrades and additions prove to boost interest and engagement with students as seen through CSC’s rangeland management center.

Chadron State College President Dr. Randy Rhine thanked the many people and supporters of the project, including the CSC Student Senate, which made a very large financial contribution to seeing the project become a reality.

Chadron State Track-&-Field Head Coach Riley Northrup shares how the project will benefit the CSC program having a facility in Chadron.

The event moved outside for a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday, which also included the first “run around the new track” by members of the CSC team.