CSC To Present 28th Annual Excellence In Early Childhood Education Conference

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The 28th annual Excellence in Early Childhood Education conference is set for Feb. 17-18 at Chadron State College.

Early registration is open through Thursday. Additional registration information is available online.

Daniel J. Hodgins, presenter and author, will be the keynote speaker Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Kim Madsen, professor in the Applied Sciences department and organizer of the event, said Hodgins’ interactive style is informative and entertaining.

He has presented in more than 42 states and Canada and received The National Community College Educator Award, Friend to Head Start and the Catalyst for Change Award.

The Saturday morning session will focus on the topic of Hodgins’ book about boys’ learning styles. He will explore the learning styles of boys, describe what a supportive environment for boys looks like, and explain to attendees how they can nurture attachment and bonding.

Saturday afternoon, Hodgins will discuss challenging behaviors of children and techniques for fostering self-control in children who seem to need power.

Friday pre-sessions at 11 a.m. include Nebraska Early Learning Guidelines for science by Madsen and creative arts by Pam Uhl, ESU 13 Early Childhood Special Educator. Afternoon pre-sessions include “Preventing Shaken Baby Syndrome” by Jennifer Baumann, Family Home Child Care Provider and Co-President of the Panhandle Area Child Care Services Association, “Preventing SIDS,” and “Preventing Child Abuse.”