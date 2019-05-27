Panhandle Post

CSC to host wildflower day June 6

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Campus Arboretum Volunteers will host a wildflower day with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum June 6 in Chadron.

A group tours native plantings east of the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center on the Chadron State College campus June 28, 2014. From left, Lucinda Mays, Chadron State College horticulturist; Bob Henricksen, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum; Justin Evertson, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum; Diana Hoffman, CSC Campus Arboretum Volunteers member; and Jane Darnell, Campus Arboretum Volunteers coordinator. (Tena L. Cook/Chadron State College)

The day is free and open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. with a planting project of native grasses and wildflowers for erosion control followed by a tour of CSC planting sites at 10:30 a.m. The tour will originate at the parking lot east of the CSC softball field and conclude at noon. Lucinda Mays, CSC grounds supervisor, said participants will learn about developing soil and growing grasses and wildflowers.

Also on June 6, a botany hike guided by Steve Rolfsmeier, director of the High Plains Herbarium at CSC, will begin at 2 p.m. at the Gilbert Baker Wildlife Area parking lot six miles north of Harrison, Nebraska, on Monroe Canyon Road.

Additional information about the hike will be provided by during the morning tour. To learn more, call Mays at 308-430-4186 or email lmays@csc.edu.

