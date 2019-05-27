CSC to host wildflower day June 6

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Campus Arboretum Volunteers will host a wildflower day with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum June 6 in Chadron.

The day is free and open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. with a planting project of native grasses and wildflowers for erosion control followed by a tour of CSC planting sites at 10:30 a.m. The tour will originate at the parking lot east of the CSC softball field and conclude at noon. Lucinda Mays, CSC grounds supervisor, said participants will learn about developing soil and growing grasses and wildflowers.

Also on June 6, a botany hike guided by Steve Rolfsmeier, director of the High Plains Herbarium at CSC, will begin at 2 p.m. at the Gilbert Baker Wildlife Area parking lot six miles north of Harrison, Nebraska, on Monroe Canyon Road.

Additional information about the hike will be provided by during the morning tour. To learn more, call Mays at 308-430-4186 or email lmays@csc.edu.