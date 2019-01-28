CSC to host 30th Annual Excellence in Early Childhood Conference

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The 30th annual Excellence in Early Childhood Conference Feb. 15-16 in Chadron State College’s Student Center will feature keynote speaker Heather Shumaker, author of “It’s OK NOT to Share” and “It’s OK to Go UP the Slide.”

Heather Shumaker (Courtesy photo)

Friday’s sessions for CSC students, child care providers and other professionals who work with infants and toddlers will include Safe With You, Positive Behavior Supports and Positive Behavior in Schools, Early Learning Guidelines: Language and Literacy, and Early Learning Guidelines: Approaches to Learning.

Friday will also feature a showing of “No Small Matters,” a documentary intended to start a conversation about the need for high-quality education and early care, followed by a discussion panel.

Shumaker’s day-long session Saturday discusses various parenting and teaching topics, including risk, safety and toy weapons, big feelings and conflict mediation, homework and recess, screens and the changing nature of childhood, and the unfettered glory of play.

Conference attendees may register to attend or for college credit. For more information contact Dr. Kim Madsen at kmadsen@csc.eduor see csc.edu/ecc.