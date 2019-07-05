CSC students place at national conference

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Four Chadron State College students placed in the top 10 at the Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) National Leadership Conference in San Antonio June 24-27.

Cody Cooper of Gothenburg, Nebraska, placed fifth in Business Communication. Dawson Brunswick of McCook, Nebraska, and Aubree Noble of Chadron placed fifth as a team in Network Design. Brunswick, Noble, and Bailee Steiner of Morrill, Nebraska, placed ninth as a team in Strategic Analysis and Decision Making.



Brunswick was recognized during the opening session of the conference as the state of Nebraska’s Who’s Who recipient. The award honors exemplary PBL members who have made outstanding contributions to the association at the local, state, and national levels.

Dr. Gary Dusek, faculty adviser for PBL, said he was proud of the students who represented CSC.

Other students who competed are Maria Comparan of Sidney, Neb., Jennifer Campos of Alliance, Neb., Colby Ellis of Chadron, and Taylor Sandven of Hill City, S.D.

Cooper, who will graduate in December with his MBA, said he will then become a Professional Division PBL member. In that role, he will judge competitive events and foster internship opportunities at the Chadron Area Chamber of Commerce where he works. Cooper also serves as one of four state advisers who promote PBL statewide.

Cooper said he is proud of the work PBL accomplishes.

“The organization fosters the progression of business in America through the development and education of upcoming business professionals. I truly believe it to be our country’s best opportunity to solve current and future economic growth issues and to create lasting change and progress in the business world,” Cooper said.