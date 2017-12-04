CSC Student Stephanie Gardener Wins National Writing Scholarship

Chadron State College students Stephanie Gardener, left, and Rachel Dowling pose while attending the national Sigma Tau Delta convention in Louisville, Kentucky, March 29-April 1, 2017, where they each presented an original composition. (Courtesy photo)

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – A composition by Chadron State College student Stephanie Gardener has earned her the E. Nelson James Junior Scholarship Runner-Up award of $1,500 from Sigma Tau Delta and is featured on the national English honor society’s scholarship winners page.

Dr. Kim Cox, assistant professor of English at CSC, said the competition was extremely competitive.

“She did us all proud,” Cox said of Gardener.

Gardener said she attended a seminar on how to prepare her scholarship application when she attended the international Sigma Tau Delta conference in the spring of this year. She submitted a non-fiction piece named Voice for the scholarship that she also presented at the regional Sigma Tau Delta conference in Hays, Kansas, this fall.

“Dr. Coughlin and Dr. Cox were extremely supportive. They both proofed my submission multiple times,” Gardener said.

She plans to submit to future contests, including the Sigma Tau Delta scholarship competition next year. She’s also had a fiction piece, All the Lost Things, accepted for publication in “Flumes,” an online literary journal, in the spring of 2018.

Gardener is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in English with minors in history and creative writing. She also serves as an editor of “10th Street Miscellany,” the vice president of the Sigma Beta Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta and is the 2017-2018 High Plains Associate Student Representative.

After completing her bachelor’s degree, she plans to pursue both a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing and a Ph.D. in Creative Writing with a certificate in Gender and Sexuality.