CSC Spring Football: TD Stein Healthy and Enjoying Competition in Camp

In Chadron, Nebraska there’s another hometown kid who’s excited for his third opportunity to step-in and lead the Chadron State Eagles back to the top shelf of the RMAC.

Redshirt junior quarterback TD Stein was a three-year starter at Chadron High School and is healthy after two seasons plagued by hand and rib injuries that limited him to four games in 2015 and three a season ago. As spring camp continues Stein is squarely in the mix to be CSC’s starting quarterback when the Eagles open the season in September at Fort Lewis.

Stein says, “I feel great. I feel honestly better than I have. I feel more confident in all the guys around me and everyone’s just really buying in and it’s obvious.”

He says his goals for spring ball are to be competitive, learn the new verbal elements in the offense and that everyone is simply trying to get better.

Offensive Coordinator Chris Stein says TD has had a strong off-season in the weight room and broke two records.

TD Stein is one of three QBs in black jerseys on practice days taking reps with Matt Vinson and Dalton Holst. Stein has emerged from the past two fall camps as the team’s starter, but Vinson has a wealth of playing time and production under his belt as Stein’s replacement, and Holst could get a shot at his first live-action this fall as a redshirt freshman who showed off a big arm under the sun Wednesday afternoon on a long-bomb touchdown throw.



Stein (6) runs a play alongside running back Kevin Coy (34) at practice Wednesday afternoon.

Stein is enjoying the competition for the role of QB-1, saying, “I think it’s awesome. I love having two guys to go against because every day you’re coming to compete and you’re trying to bring your best every day. No matter if you’re tired, you see one of those two guys and how hard they’re working and you gotta match it so it makes it a lot better. It makes practices a lot more fun really.”

Chadron State will have a deep receiving corps but a less experienced group with two senior starters gone and the team’s top pass catcher in 2016, Max Gray transferring.

TD Stein says his chemistry with the Eagle pass-catchers is coming along well.

“(It’s) a lot better. We’ve been trying to work before camp started, we made sure we got together when it was snowing in the gym trying to get that chemistry between us and it really shows out here. I feel confident throwing to all of them. Even the young freshman, I feel confident throwing to all of them.”

One of Stein’s targets downfield is Jackson Dickerson at inside receiver, one of his former Cardinal teammates. On the other side of the ball is another ex-Cardinal, linebacker Keenan Johnson.

“I think it’s really fun because in the locker room you get to talk about the past times you played,” says Stein. “And then you get to see them grow every day. And, it’s awesome to see how good Keenan’s doing and how good Jackson’s doing. It’s just awesome to see them build.”

Facing the CSC defense several times a week in spring ball drills and game-situational work Stein says he’s getting great experience.

“I think they’re (the defense) awesome. They’re moving fast. It’s kinda scary sometimes going against them because of how intense they are and how serious they take it,” says Stein. “It makes everyone better. It makes everyone on the offense better and we love to go against them because it’s the best defense we’re gonna see.”

A defender bears down on Stein at spring practice Wednesday.

Fans can get a look at the team on April 22 during the annual spring game at Elliott Field. Live action begins at 10:30.