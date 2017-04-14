CSC Spring Football: Coach Stein Notes Offense Progression, Goals to Finish Out Camp

There’s just over a week for the Chadron State offense to gain valuable time on the practice field together before the CSC Spring Game on April 22nd.

Offensive Coordinator Chris Stein is liking what he sees as practices move forward saying, “I think we’ve made strides. We are certainly pointed in the right direction. We have some success every day, which is great, especially early because the defense gets that jump-start on getting stuff in. One of the biggest things we’re pushing is confidence and playing confident.”

Stein says the installation is virtually done and it doesn’t look like there will be any wildly different changes to how CSC operates with the football.

“We went and visited a D-1 school and took some stuff from them that we really liked, that we felt fit what we do and we felt like it was a fairly easy install for us,” said Stein. “We’re trying some different packages and stuff like that (but) the thing about spring ball is (with personnel groupings) it really doesn’t matter who’s going with who because they all need work, they’ve all been part of the program so they all have an idea of what’s goin’ on, and so we don’t really get too tied up with that. But we feel like the stuff that we have taken and installed is going to be really good for us.”

Not everyone Stein will be using this fall is available in the spring, especially on the offensive line where starters Jake Geil and Matt Barden are healing up from either surgery or affliction.

“We have a couple O-lineman injured, which in turn has probably helped us out because a bunch of our young guys are gettin’ a lot of reps against quality people,” says Stein. “So we’re pleased with where we’re at right now. We’ll see in the next three or four days where they take us but right now we’re feelin’ pretty good.”

With a little over a week to go Stein outlined his main goal for the remaining time he’s got with the guys before summer break.

“Our biggest thing is confidence. I feel like we have the pieces of the puzzle. We need to play with confidence, with a little swagger. I felt like today (Wednesday) was the first day we that we kinda showed a little bit of that and we had a great day. We moved the ball well, broke some big stuff and that’s great, but to me that’s where we’re at, we feel like we have the pieces.”

Stein says now it’s a matter of executing properly on a consistent basis as a more veteran unit.

“We’ve been young for so long that it’s time to stop being young, and start being football players and start playing with that confidence that they need to have, and I feel like today we made some strides and it’s just a matter now of carrying that over to the next practices and making sure that we keep working on that.”

Chadron State will have one final week of practice before the annual spring game on April 22.