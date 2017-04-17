CSC Spring Football: A Closer Look into Quarterbacks & Receivers

With a week left of Chadron State football camp both the players and fans won’t have much longer to wait for some live-action football on Saturday at the Spring Game.

Going into a third straight fall the starting quarterback for the season opener has not been named, and Offensive Coordinator Chris Stein gave us a glimpse recently as to how the competition is faring between TD Stein, Matt Vinson and Dalton Holst.

“That’s probably how it shakes out right now – TD, then Matt and then Dalton – but the great thing about them is they each do something really well and it’s good. We just feel that at this point TD’s fitting what we’re doing the best.”

Redshirt junior TD Stein is coming off two injury-plagued seasons where he emerged as the starter out of fall camp. He is having a terrific off-season according to Coach Stein.

“We like his progression. He had an unbelievable off-season. He’s throwing it real well, running it real well, (he) broke two records in the weight room. We’re really pleased with what he’s doing right now.”

Senior Matt Vinson stepped in to play 10 games in 2016 and threw for almost 2,000 yards with 14 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

“Matt is consistent, has been consistent and I think will be consistent,” says Stein. “He’s throwing it well right now, seeing the defense pretty good, so we’re pleased with where he’s at.”

Redshirt Freshman Dalton Holst is one of the best high school passers to ever come out of Wyoming and has drawn attention in camp but needs to gain a better grasp of the offense as he develops according to Stein.

“There are times he doesn’t know what he’s supposed to be doin’ but his arm is live and he sees open receivers and he can really spin it, so we’re really excited about Dalton and where he’s progressed. Once he gets to where he knows where everybody’s gonna be and where his eyes are supposed to be, he’s gonna be something else. We’re pretty excited about that guy.”

Coach Stein added that Holst has had a good offseason, added weight, is moving better and may be throwing it further than the other two did in their freshman seasons.

Chadron State will be replacing three starters and 91 catches with the transfer of Max Gray and seniors Marcus Brown and Kyle Hooper gone.

But, Coach Stein brings back a deep group.

“I think Colt (Foster) and Jack Dobyns at the inside are doing a pretty dang good job,” says Stein. “We feel like there’s some progress to be made with them, which is exciting. And Jackson Dickerson is having an unbelievable spring, I mean, that kid can flat run. We have upgraded at that receiver position with Jackson so we’re excited about what he’s doing.”

Stein added, “Tavon (Wright) on the outside is having a great one (spring camp). We feel like Jacob Henderson who’s been injured the last two years has done a real good job. Brandon Fullerton is doin’ a good job. So we’re pleased with where we’re at at those positions, and we feel like we’ve really improved at those spots.”

Dobyns was the team’s second-leading receiver with 29 catches and redshirt junior Matt Reader with his 6’5” frame caught the third most balls (22) with Foster and will be a Red Zone handful for DB’s in the RMAC.

Check back here for more coverage from CSC spring football leading up to the spring game Saturday.