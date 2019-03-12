CSC softball pod moved to CSU-Pueblo this weekend

Chadron State College will host a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference “pod” weekend of softball, with league opponents Adams State University and Colorado School of Mines as the visiting teams. Due to impending weather and potential field conditions, the Eagles will instead host the six games in Pueblo, Colorado, on the campus of CSU-Pueblo who is on the road at New Mexico Highlands this weekend.

In the pod format, the host team plays a morning game against one of the other two teams, then the two visitors play each other around midday, before the host plays the guest it has not yet met. On the second day, the order of the games reverses. Chadron State will begin Saturday and end Sunday playing Colorado School of Mines. The start times are scheduled for 10 a.m. both days.

Mines enters at 7-10 over and 6-3 in the league standings, putting them near the middle of the pack. The Orediggers started the season on a seven game losing streak, but have recovered winning six of their last eight in-conference, four of which were at home in Golden. Last weekend, Mines split a series with 12th-ranked Colorado Mesa.

Pitching is the Orediggers’ strength, as they rank third in the league with a 3.21 earned runs average and are 12th of 13 teams with a .272 team batting average. They are led by starting pitchers Claire Stringfellow, a junior, and sophomore Sydney Marchando.

ASU is one rung above CSC in the standings, at 5-17 (5-7 RMAC). The Grizzlies were 0-16 to start the season, picking up all five of their wins in the last two weeks at home against Fort Lewis and Black Hills State.

As is typical, the Grizzlies rely on hitting for extra bases to move their offense. They have only hit .282 so far, but are slugging at a clip of .428, with 54 of their 168 hits either doubles, triples, or home runs. Sophomore pitcher Brittany Phillips leads her team hitting .383, with 29 total bases on 18 base hits. She is also the starter in ASU’s pitching rotation with the top ERA, at 7.57.

CSC will look to improve on its 5-16 mark, at 2-9 in league play, after going winless against MSU Denver and UCCS, now two of the league’s top three teams, and splitting four games at Regis last weekend. Those opponents are a combined 22-8 after three weeks in the RMAC schedule.