CSC Softball Hosts Metro State in Critical Weekend Series

Two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference softball powerhouses collide on Saturday and Sunday in Chadron, as the Metropolitan State University of Denver softball team joins Chadron State College for a midseason conference series.

The pair of teams finished second and third in the 2016 league standings. Currently, MSU Denver sits second in the conference standings at 20-4 in the RMAC and 28-11 overall. Chadron State is fourth at 15-8 in the league and 18-16 overall. The Eagles are only a half game behind Colorado School of Mines for third place.

Last year’s series was two games, played in a three-team pod in Pueblo, Colorado. The Roadrunners won 8-3 and 2-0. The squads met a third time in the RMAC Tournament semifinals, with MSU Denver pulling out an eight-inning, 7-6 victory. The Roadrunners went on to win their next two and earn the tournament title and automatic NCAA berth.

MSUD returns all four of its All-Tournament Team members from one year ago in MVP Cassidy Smith, Colissa Bakovich, Kristyn Peters, and Sarena Espinoza.

Smith is part of a three-pitcher rotation that ranks third in the RMAC in team earned runs average with a rate of 2.99 per seven innings. She and Hayley Fields are both in the top five ERAs individually among RMAC pitchers.

Annika Anderson, the Roadrunners’ junior slugger, has a .464 batting average which ranks fourth in the league. She is helping her team bat .340 for the season, which is second-best in the conference.

The four games are scheduled for doubleheader play on both Saturday, at noon, and Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m.